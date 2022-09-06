Paris Saint-Germain is one of Europe's most well-established clubs, but haven't had the sort of success in the UEFA Champions League that many might expect. PSG have just one finals appearance that ended in defeat against Bayern Munich in 2020, but they enter the 2022 competition with one of the most talent-rich rosters among all the clubs in the tournament. They open up with a high-profile match against Italian side Juventus, which is looking to get the wheels turning on this season after a bit of a sluggish start. You can see what happens in their Group H opener when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris, France, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists PSG as the -355 favorites (risk $355 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Juventus are the +950 underdogs, and a draw is priced at +470.

How to watch PSG vs. Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus date: Tuesday, September 6

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 31-17-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,200 for $100 bettors, and he is 13-7 on his last 20 soccer picks overall.

For PSG vs. Juventus, Eimer is backing PSG to win on the money line and for the match to finish with Under 4.5 goals for a -120 payout. Both elements of that bet seem like solid options, as Paris Saint-Germain is off to a fast start in French Ligue 1, and Juventus have resolved to play a defensive style out of necessity to begin their season. Juve are contending with a number of injuries that have hamstrung what manager Massimiliano Allergi has been able to do in his attack.

Meanwhile, PSG have scoring options in its attack to spare, and have scored at least three goals in six of its seven total matches to start the season. Forward Kylian Mbappe has scored three of the team's six goals over the last two games, and Neymar has scored twice in the last three. Juventus comes in as a depleted side, which is why Eimer believes PSG has a significant upper hand.

"The reason why we are seeing such an incredibly defensively-minded Juventus side is due to the fact that this team is struggling with a large number of starters being out with injury," Eimer told SportsLine. "The team has developed a playstyle under Allegri that prioritizes a quick early goal, followed by parking the bus, and playing defensive ball till the final whistle."

