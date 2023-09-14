Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice meet in Ligue 1 on Friday with unbeaten records since the start of the season in France. Luis Enrique's men thumped Olympique Lyonnais 4-1 just before the September international break while Francesco Farioli's side recorded their first win under the Italian by beating RC Strasbourg Alsace 2-0. Kylian Mbappe scored twice at Groupama Stadium and the French superstar was rested for Les Bleus' 2-1 friendly loss to Germany in midweek ahead of an extremely busy period before another international break. Marco Verratti completed his move away from Parc des Princes this week so there is expected to be an emotional tribute to the Italy international before getting down to business with Nice, a good test for PSG ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique.

"Nice have a young but experienced coach, a team that plays well with and without the ball," said Luis Enrique of Nice on Thursday. "It is going to be a tough game, but we are at home, and we are counting on the support of our fans to be able to pick up the win, the three points are our objective. We want to impose our style of play, but our opponents will want to do that too. It will be up to us to make sure we keep the ball. We are only thinking about the Nice game.

"We are not thinking about future matches. We got the players back gradually after the break, and we have been preparing for the match against Nice. Since I have been a coach, I have known that three-match weeks are important moments. We are used to this kind of situation. Our squad has two or three players in each position, so it is very important to be able to rotate players if we are to achieve our objectives over the course of what will be a long season. We have a well-balanced team, in all areas of the game, with top-level players."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, September 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, September 15 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

beIN Sports | fubo (Try for free) Odds: PSG -225; Draw: +360; Nice +550

Team news

PSG: Mbappe missed France's loss to Germany but should be fit to feature here after training while Marquinhos, Manuel Ugarte and Keylor Navas were relatively late in returning to Paris for what has been a short turnaround period for the game. Lee Kang In, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele have been working their way back to fitness. Marco Asensio is out until the end of the month after picking up an injury with Spain while fellow Spaniard Fabian Ruiz is also nursing a thigh issue. Randal Kolo Muani could debut if Luis Enrique deems him ready although Goncalo Ramos is perhaps more likely to start up top.

"He was feeling some discomfort, so we will discuss tomorrow whether he will be able to play against Nice, but I think he will be ready," said Luis Emrique of Mbappe's status. "We will have Marco (Verratti) present at the match tomorrow, so it will be an opportunity to pay tribute to him -- he is a player who has left his mark on the club's history. We will be able to say goodbye to him as he deserves, it will be a great moment for him and his family."

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Barcola.

Nice: Melvin Bard is out injured so summer arrival Romain Perraud could come in while Khephren Thuram is a doubt and Alexis Claude-Maurice as well as Antoine Mendy are likely to miss out.

Potential Nice XI: Bulka; Atal, Todibo, Dante, Perraud; Boudaoui, Ndayishimiye, Sanson; Laborde, Moffi, Diop.

Prediction

PSG should be strong enough on paper to win this but Nice have been tough to beat. Expect this one to be tight but for the champions to do just about enough in a tune-up ahead of a big week against Dortmund and then Marseille. Pick: PSG 2, Nice 1.