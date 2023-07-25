Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is currently considering whether or not to engage with Al-Hilal in talks over a potential world record transfer. The Saudi Pro League giants are offering $332 million to the French champions as well as a pay deal worth up to $776 million for the 24-year-old to join for as little as 12 months. Real Madrid remain Mbappe's priority but the French superstar is facing an awkward 2023-24 season if he does not leave PSG now. The Ligue 1 titleholders are willing to accept Al-Hilal's bid should Mbappe deem it acceptable but there could yet be competition for his signature now that he is on the market. Should Mbappe move on from Parc des Princes, PSG will need a new source of goals given how prolific their all-time top scorer has been since arriving from Monaco.

We look at a few of those potential names to fill the void:

Rasmus Hojlund

Although Manchester United lead the chase for the Atalanta sensation, PSG are also very interested in the Denmark international. Hojlund, still just 20, is rapidly developing into a top target for European sides and his price tag has seen fees approaching $100 million mentioned. His numbers are not yet as prolific as some of the other names on this list and not as eye-catching as Mbappe's were before he joined Les Parisiens from Monaco. It would not be surprising if PSG were to move for Hojlund that they go for another additional attacking talent given his relative lack of experience compared with most of the others.

Jonathan David

The Canada international had another prolific season with Lille in 2022-23 with 25 goals and four assists to his name domestically. Still just 23, David has been linked with a move away from Les Dogues for some time but one has not materialized with LOSC looking for $65 million for their star striker. PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos knows the former Gent man well considering that he helped to bring him to Stade Pierre Mauroy back in 2020. Although the Brooklyn-born hotshot would probably not be the capital club's first choice, he could be an interesting profile for consideration.

Randal Kolo Muani

Another striker familiar to PSG from their time in Ligue 1 is the France international who enjoyed a breakout season with Eintracht Frankfurt as well as Les Bleus at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Kolo Muani, 24, notched 16 goals and 11 assists domestically last campaign so it was no surprise to see Bundesliga giants like Bayern Munich linked with his signature. The Frenchman's rapid development in Germany has not gone unnoticed back home, though, and the Parisian talent could replace fellow Bondy-born star Mbappe in the PSG attack if an offer of $100 million arrives at Deutsche Bank Park.

Harry Kane

Arguably the most high-profile name on the summer transfer market when it comes to strikers is that of the Tottenham Hotspur talisman. Kane, 29, managed to score 31 times for a Spurs side which failed to qualify for UEFA competition for this term. The England national team captain has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium regularly over the past few years and the argument that he needs to go elsewhere to win trophies is stronger than ever. However, PSG are not exactly regulars when it comes to winning titles outside of France so there is no guarantee that Kane sees the potential for the success that he craves in a move to Paris.

Dusan Vlahovic

Possibly the most realistic option for PSG at this moment in time is the Serbia international who is already on the market despite only joining Juventus last year. Vlahovic, 23, is not making a success of himself in Turin at present and the Italian giants' fall from grace domestically could bring high-profile casualties with the former Fiorentina man and another ex-Viola talent in Federico Chiesa the most likely sources of fast cash. There has already been resistance from PSG ultras towards Vlahovic's potential arrival and he does not have the prolific historic statistics that somebody like Kane or David have.

Goncalo Ramos

At that price for Vlahovic, PSG might be better off turning their eyes toward Portugal where Campos' talent identification network could come into its own for Benfica's latest prolific attacking talent. Ramos, 22, has burst onto the scene in spectacular fashion and thrived since Darwin Nunez left for Liverpool and only missed out on being top scorer in the Portuguese topflight to Porto's Mehdi Taremi by three goals. With 26 goals and three assists over his first two major seasons at senior level, it is little surprise that PSG might go for the Portugal international for upwards of $80 million regardless of Mbappe.

Victor Osimhen

Should Mbappe move on this summer, then obviously PSG would have a large amount of money to play with. In that scenario, Napoli's Nigeria international comes into play given that the Italian club's boss Aurelio De Laurentiis has already come out and said that the French giants are the only club who could afford him. Although $200 million is likely more than it would take for Osimhen to be acquired, it would cost Les Parisiens significantly more than $100 million to pick up the 26-goal Serie A Capocanonniere from Napoli's recent title success. Considering that PSG are eyeing Bernardo Silva to boost creativity too, it could be that Campos will look a more affordable options to best utilize the Mbappe funds.