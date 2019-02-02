Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alaves: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Blancos face surprising Alaves at the Bernabeu
Busy times are ahead for Real Madrid with three matches against Barcelona in a month-long span, but before the first one midweek in the Copa del Rey semifinals, Los Blancos host Deportivo Alaves on Sunday for its 22nd match in La Liga.
Real Madrid is 12-3-6 with 39 points and in third place, entering the weekend 10 points back for leader Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Alaves is in fifth place with 32 points and a record of 9-5-7, currently resting in a Europa League qualification spot.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alaves
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 3
- Time: 2:4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -460 / Alaves +1075 / Draw +565
Storylines
Real Madrid: It's a brutal month for Real. The team's opponents following this one, in order: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Ajax, Girona, Levante, Barcelona, Barcelona, Ajax. That's such a tough stretch with a couple trap games mixed in. Over the next month, Real will either make or break their season.
Alaves: The club has cooled off a bit as of late, winning just two of its last 10 games. Alaves is still in a great spot in the table but right behind them are a bunch of teams vying for European spots like Getafe, Valencia, Real Betis and Real Sociedad. This is a match the team isn't expected to get anything from, so a draw would be a fine result.
Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alaves prediction
Real rests some of its biggest players for the Copa del Rey but earns a victory anyways with Lucas Vazquez getting the winner.
Pick: Real Madrid (-460)
