No longer perfect, after a draw versus Osasuna, Los Blancos will look to bounce back in a tricky match against Shakhtar Donetsk. Karim Benzema has returned which will boost the Madrid side but Shakhtar has a lot to play for after drawing Celtic on matchday two. While they don't need to defeat Real Madrid, if Shakhtar are able to nab a point, it would set them up well for making the knockout rounds of the competition for the first time since the 2017/18 season where they fell to Roma in the round of 16.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Oct. 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -600; Draw +650; Shakhtar Donetsk +1500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: The big blow to Real Madrid will be in net as Thibaut Courtois will miss an undetermined period of time due to a back injury. The Belgian keeper has bailed Real Madrid out on days when the defense isn't up to par making saves that few other keepers in the world can do. WIth Andriy Lunin deputizing, it will give Shakhtar a greater chance of finding the back of the net giving Real Madrid defenders a reason to worry. Luka Modric will hopefully be available after missing the Osasuna match with a hip injury while Lucas Vazquez is now fit enough to make the squad.

Shakhtar: With a clean bill of health as only Viktor Kornienko will miss the match, testing Lunin will be the name of the game for Shakhtar. Mykhaylo Murdyk will draw attention from the Real Madrid defense which could give the Ukranian club a chance to catch them off guard with quick switches.

Prediction

Despite being weak at the back without Courtois, the return of Benzema will be too much to cope with as Real Madrid net yet another victory. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Shakhtar 1