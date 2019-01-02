Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid's participation in the Club World Cup saw its match against Villarreal rescheduled, and that game will take place on Thursday as Los Blancos look to get back into the title race. There's plenty on the line with a trip to Eastern Spain, with the hosts also looking to get out of the relegation battle.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

Date : Thursday, Jan. 3



: Thursday, Jan. 3 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



Date : Thursday, Jan. 3



: 3:30 p.m. ET TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -120 / Villarreal +290 / Draw +290

Storylines

Real Madrid: After that slow start, Real Madrid is within striking distance of getting back into the title race. A win here would move Real to 32 points, just five behind leader Barcelona with more than half of the season to go. Real has won three league games in a row and has a chance to extend its winning streak with winnable matches in the coming weeks. Could Santiago Solari get this team contending for the league after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure?

Villarreal: It's nearly time to hit the panic button at Villarreal. The club is in 18th place in the league and has scored just 17 goals in 16 games. The team isn't conceding much, but it isn't scoring, and something needs to change. A loss here will leave the Yellow Submarine in the drop zone and a point from safety. But if you don't start getting points now, it can snowball. The club has earned just one point from its last three games.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal prediction

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema both score, and Real jumps into the title race with three vital points.

Pick: Real Madrid (-120)