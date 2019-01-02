Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Blancos are hoping to stay near the top, while Villarreal is in real trouble
Real Madrid's participation in the Club World Cup saw its match against Villarreal rescheduled, and that game will take place on Thursday as Los Blancos look to get back into the title race. There's plenty on the line with a trip to Eastern Spain, with the hosts also looking to get out of the relegation battle.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 3
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -120 / Villarreal +290 / Draw +290
Storylines
Real Madrid: After that slow start, Real Madrid is within striking distance of getting back into the title race. A win here would move Real to 32 points, just five behind leader Barcelona with more than half of the season to go. Real has won three league games in a row and has a chance to extend its winning streak with winnable matches in the coming weeks. Could Santiago Solari get this team contending for the league after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure?
Villarreal: It's nearly time to hit the panic button at Villarreal. The club is in 18th place in the league and has scored just 17 goals in 16 games. The team isn't conceding much, but it isn't scoring, and something needs to change. A loss here will leave the Yellow Submarine in the drop zone and a point from safety. But if you don't start getting points now, it can snowball. The club has earned just one point from its last three games.
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal prediction
Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema both score, and Real jumps into the title race with three vital points.
Pick: Real Madrid (-120)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Liverpool preview
There's a lot on the line at the Etihad on Thursday
-
Pulisic on his way to top of U.S. game
Pulisic will join Chelsea in the summer, with the chance to set the bar high for future American...
-
Chelsea vs. Southampton preview
The Blues start 2019 off in the top four, while Southampton is in need of points
-
Man. United vs. Newcastle preview
The Red Devils are a perfect three of three since Jose Mourinho was fired
-
Pulisic joins Chelsea
The 20-year-old American will finish out the Bundesliga season before joining Chelsea over...
-
FIFA: Qatar could co-host 2020 World Cup
Could some of Qatar's neighboring countries get to host some matches in 2022?