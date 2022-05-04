It was one of the most shocking finishes to a tie you'll ever see as Real Madrid marched into the Champions League final. They defeated Manchester City 3-1 in extra time, after Rodrygo scored a brace after the 90th minute, and 6-5 on aggregate. The turnaround was stunning as City seemed like they wouldn't be touched for most of the match. Kyle Walker was snuffing out each chance that Vinicuis Junior created and when Riyad Mahrez scored in the 71st mintute it seemed like the final nail in Real Madrid's coffin.

But we know that Carlo Ancelotti has raised a team of fighters and every time Real Madrid has been down during Champions League play, they found a way back. Which is why it was so important that it looked like Jack Grealish was going to put Manchester City up by more and slam the door on any possible Madrid comeback. He beat Dani Carvajal with an incredibly change of pace and displayed some fancy feet to get a clean shot away around keeper Thibaut Courtois to get away his shot but Ferland Mendy pulled off a miraculous clearance on the line.

If that clearance doesn't happen, the comeback that followed never would have been. Themoment was made all the more important given that the same Kyle Walker that shut down Vinicius and was so crucial to City's defensive plan had exited the match that point with an injury. While playing, he won three tackles exclusively on Vini Jr. but when he was replaced by Oleksander Zinchenko City began to allow more chances. Over two legs, City conceded no goals with Walker on the field but six while he was off of it.

With Walker gone, Madrid were suddenly able to threaten down the flanks. An extra goal would have meant that didn't matter, Mendy made sure it didn't happen. Rodrygo's miracle brace and yet another astonishing Madrid comeback followed as a result.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will need to be well prepared for these transitions in the Champions League final and when in doubt, put that extra goal away, because now matter how over the match seems, Real seem to find a way.