Real Sociedad welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Reale Arena on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with the visitors 2-0 up from the opening leg in Paris two weeks ago. The home side have since exited the Copa del Rey and seen bitter Basque rivals Athletic Club reach the final and Imanol Alguacil's men are staring elimination in the face here in what is just their second UCL knockout round appearance. As always you can catch all the Champions League coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

PSG came up against a determined Sociedad side which created a number of opportunities in Paris before Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola sealed a two-goal lead at Parc des Princes. The hosts are on a poor run of form with three consecutive defeats since beating RCD Mallorca and just one win from their last nine across all competitions and a seven-game winless run at home which dates back to November. PSG have a golden chance to reach the quarterfinals given their usual round of 16 difficulties and they are on a lengthy unbeaten run across all competitions which goes back to a group stage loss away at Milan. The departing Kylian Mbappe is once again the main talking point after last week's 0-0 draw in Monaco which saw him substituted at half time to great controversy. PSG have only advanced from five of their last nine Champions League knockout games and kept no clean sheets from 12 away games to Spanish sides in the competition.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Reale Arena -- San Sebastian, Spain

Reale Arena -- San Sebastian, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sociedad +145; Draw +260; PSG +170

Team news

Sociedad: Aritz Elustondo is back from suspension but was injured against Sevilla over the weekend along with Martin Merquelanz, Alvaro Odriozola, Aihen Munoz, Carlos Fernandez and Ander Barrenetxea with the latter an outside bet to be fit. Alguacil rotated his troops against Sevilla and should bring back Mikel Merino, Robin Le Normand, Hamari Traore, Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo here.

Potential Sociedad XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Silva, Oyarzabal.

PSG: Mbappe should start despite his recent episode in the principality while Marquinhos is aalso back but Milan Skriniar, Sergio Rico, Layvin Kurzawa, Danilo Pereira and Presnel Kimpembe could all miss out. Marco Asensio is also now a doubt so Barcola could get another start here.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Prediction

Sociedad will give it everything and PSG are more than capable of throwing away their own hard work but the French champions should ultimately advance here. Pick: Sociedad 1, PSG 1.