Rennes have their work cut out if they are going to progress to the Europa League round of 16 following a 3-0 defeat at Milan in the first leg of the playoffs. Two headed goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and a Rafael Leao strike earned Stefano Pioli's side a convincing victory at San Siro on Feb. 15 ahead of Thursday's second leg. Loftus-Cheek's double was the first time any player has scored twice in a European game for Milan since Kaka did so against Manchester United in the 2006-07 Champions League semifinal. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Feb. 22 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 22 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Roazhon Park -- Rennes, Italy

: Roazhon Park -- Rennes, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Rennes +160; Draw +230; AC Milan +160

Team news

Rennes: Rennes made some changes in their lineup in the league over the weekend. While Benjamin Bourigeaud and Desire Doue are among several players set to return, midfielders Enzo Le Fee and Fabian Rieder will be unavailable. Arnaud Kalimuendo, who didn't play against Clermont, could be on the sideline again.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; G. Doue, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matusiwa, Santamaria, D. Doue; Gouiri, Terrier.

AC Milan: Defenders Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori and captain Davide Calabria are not back from their injuries and won't be available on Thursday, but defender Malick Thiaw made his first start for several weeks against Monza but should not start against Rennes, with Simon Kjaer expected to make it into the starting XI.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Prediction

Despite winning the first leg, AC Milan will likely play with their ideal lineup as coach Stefano Pioli needs a reaction after a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Monza. Pick: AC Milan 2, Rennes 1.