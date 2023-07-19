untitled-design-2023-07-19t123434-428.png
Riyad Mahrez is set to sign for Al-Ahli this week after the Saudi Arabian side agreed a €35 million deal with Manchester City. CBS Sports revealed on Sunday that a deal was close with Al Ahli sufficiently optimistic as to book a medical for the Algerian, one which is due to take place in the coming days after the two clubs finalised terms on the transfer.

Mahrez is set to earn around €30 million a year with the Jeddah-based club, one of four owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and has agreed to a three year deal with the option for a further 12 months. CBS Sports first revealed Al Ahli's talks with the Algerian on June 7, when club president Waleed Muaath flew to London to sell the five-time Premier League champion on the move.

Mahrez has been left out of City's squad for their preseason fixtures in Japan to allow him to finalize the move. The 32-year-old joins up with former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino, previously of Liverpool, on the Al-Ahli roster. The club's spending on big name European talent will not stop there with Allan Saint-Maximin in discussions to join in a deal that would raise significant eyebrows across the continent, his current club Newcastle United also being majority-owned by PIF. 

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is also on their radar, though they are not expected to formalize their interest for the time being. The Gunners would only sanction a deal for the Ghanaian if they received a sizeable fee and were able to identify a replacement. Al-Ahli have attempted to pitch Partey's camp on a move to Saudi Arabia but he has not so far offered any indication that he would be prepared to push for that move.

Mahrez, meanwhile, is a significant coup for the Saudi Arabian Pro League. CBS Sports can reveal that when PIF asked the quartet of clubs they took over in June -- Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are the other three -- to submit a list of their top targets for the summer, the Manchester City forward was second on Al-Ahli's ranking. At the top of their wish list was and is Real Madrid playmaker Luka Modric and, although the Croatian signed a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, sources in Saudi Arabia believe that PIF could test president Florentino Perez with a major bid before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile talks between Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe and a Saudi Arabian club have collapsed. The Ivory Coast international had been offered a package that included a €5 million net salary in addition to significant bonuses but the club have now moved on to other targets.