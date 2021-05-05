If there is no such thing as a sure thing in football then Manchester United reaching the Europa League final is about as near as it gets. Four goals up after an emphatic comeback in their first leg at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are protecting a 6-2 first leg lead in Rome against an opponent whose form has been woeful in recent weeks.

Indeed so deep are the depths that Roma have plumbed of late that they have already made plans for a new manager next season, confirming yesterday that Jose Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca in the summer. The Giallorossi have a rich history of European comebacks having beaten Barcelona 3-0 in the 2018 Champions League quarter-finals but this may well be one task that is beyond them.

All Europa League games can be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+. A special edition of "The Golazo Show," the live whip-around program featuring every goal from every match, will air live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, May 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Roma -+260; Draw +280; Manchester United -110 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Roma: The spectre of Mourinho will hang over the remainder of this season and in particular tomorrow's meeting with one of the Portuguese manager's former clubs. Might these games serve as a motivating factor for players looking to prove their worth to their incoming boss?

Certainly there are a few in the Roma squad who have history with Mourinho, including former Manchester United players Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling. As for Fonseca, he will not allow himself to coast to the finish line. "For me, professionalism is something I take pride in. I will give my all for Roma right until the last day I am here. I am still motivated and determined, just like I was on my first day here, and I will continue to focus on my work."

Manchester United: With Thursday's game shaping up to be something of a dead rubber for United much of the pre-match talk has focused on the fall out from Sunday's postponed game against Liverpool where supporters took to the Old Trafford pitch in protest against owners the Glazer family.

Solskjaer, who revealed ownership had apologised directly to him, trod a fine line in his press conference between understanding of fans' frustration and criticism of those who went beyond what he deemed acceptable. "It's everyone's right to protest but it has to be in a civilised manner. But unfortunately when you break in, when police officers are scarred for life, that's a step too far. Then it's a police matter, it's not about showing your opinions anymore."

Prediction

Though this is almost certainly over as a contest Roma will doubtless go down fighting against a United squad that might be somewhat weakened with more trying encounters on the horizon. PICK: Roma 1 Manchester United 1