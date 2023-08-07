The summer transfer window is always a wild time around the world with top soccer players moving everywhere but there's a new player in the transfer market with the Saudi Pro League grabbing top players left and right. Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr helped bring a spotlight to the league but this summer things have taken off in a major way.
The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took charge of four clubs this summer to help increase the investment in Saudi soccer. The fund is worth over $600 billion and now has a 75% stake in the clubs which are Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr.
With the funds under their belts, spending has ratcheted up with these teams redoing their entire rosters with known European stars. From Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez to Jota, N'Golo Kante and Jordan Henderson, Saudi clubs have reached far and wide for players but let's take a look at the major Saudi League transfers so far:
Al-Ahli
- Riyad Mahrez: Signed from Manchester City for €35 million
- Allan Saint-Maximin: Signed from Newcastle United for €27.2 million
- Edouard Mendy: Signed from Chelsea for €18.5 million
- Roberto Firmino: Joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with Liverpool
Al-Ittihad
- Fabinho: Signed from Liverpool for €46.7 million
- Jota: Signed from Celtic for €29.10 million
- N'Golo Kante: Joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with Chelsea
- Karim Benzema: Joined on a free transfer after a mutual contract termination with Real Madrid
Al Nassr
- Sadio Mane: Signed from Bayern Munich for €30 million
- Seko Fofana: Signed form Lens for €25 million
- Marcelo Brozovic: Signed from Inter for €18 million
- Alex Telles: Signed from Manchester United for €7 million
Al-Hilal
- Malcom: Signed from Zenit for €60 million
- Ruben Neves: Signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for €55 million
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Signed from Lazio for €40 million
- Kalidou Koulibaly: Signed from Chelsea for €23 million
Al-Fateh
- Lucas Zelarayan: Signed from the Columbus Crew for €2.75 million
- Jason Denayer: Joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai
Al-Ettifaq
- Jordan Henderson: Signed from Liverpool for €14 million
- Jack Hendry: Signed from Club Brugge for €6.9 million
- Mousa Dembele: Joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with Olympique Lyon