The summer transfer window is always a wild time around the world with top soccer players moving everywhere but there's a new player in the transfer market with the Saudi Pro League grabbing top players left and right. Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr helped bring a spotlight to the league but this summer things have taken off in a major way.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took charge of four clubs this summer to help increase the investment in Saudi soccer. The fund is worth over $600 billion and now has a 75% stake in the clubs which are Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

With the funds under their belts, spending has ratcheted up with these teams redoing their entire rosters with known European stars. From Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez to Jota, N'Golo Kante and Jordan Henderson, Saudi clubs have reached far and wide for players but let's take a look at the major Saudi League transfers so far:

Al-Ahli

Riyad Mahrez: Signed from Manchester City for €35 million

Signed from Manchester City for €35 million Allan Saint-Maximin: Signed from Newcastle United for €27.2 million

Signed from Newcastle United for €27.2 million Edouard Mendy: Signed from Chelsea for €18.5 million

Signed from Chelsea for €18.5 million Roberto Firmino: Joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with Liverpool

Al-Ittihad

Fabinho: Signed from Liverpool for €46.7 million

Signed from Liverpool for €46.7 million Jota: Signed from Celtic for €29.10 million

Signed from Celtic for €29.10 million N'Golo Kante: Joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with Chelsea

Joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with Chelsea Karim Benzema: Joined on a free transfer after a mutual contract termination with Real Madrid

Al Nassr

Sadio Mane: Signed from Bayern Munich for €30 million

Signed from Bayern Munich for €30 million Seko Fofana: Signed form Lens for €25 million

Signed form Lens for €25 million Marcelo Brozovic: Signed from Inter for €18 million

Signed from Inter for €18 million Alex Telles: Signed from Manchester United for €7 million

Al-Hilal

Malcom: Signed from Zenit for €60 million

Signed from Zenit for €60 million Ruben Neves: Signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for €55 million

Signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for €55 million Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Signed from Lazio for €40 million

Signed from Lazio for €40 million Kalidou Koulibaly: Signed from Chelsea for €23 million

Al-Fateh

Lucas Zelarayan: Signed from the Columbus Crew for €2.75 million

Signed from the Columbus Crew for €2.75 million Jason Denayer: Joined on a free transfer after his contract expired with FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai

Al-Ettifaq