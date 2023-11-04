The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Wolverhampton 3-3-4, Sheffield United 0-1-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Bramall Lane TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield United at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Wolverhampton's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Wolverhampton has not lost an EPL match since September 16th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. Wolverhampton and Newcastle played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. Both of Newcastle's goals came from Callum Wilson, while Wolverhampton's came from Mario Lemina and Hee-Chan Hwang.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Sheffield, who are still winless after their tenth match. Their painful 5-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday might stick with them for a while.

Wolverhampton's season record now sits at 3-3-4, while Sheffield is 0-1-9.

Wolverhampton skirted past Sheffield 1-0 in their previous meeting back in April of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wolverhampton since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wolverhampton is a solid favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -103 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Wolverhampton has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Sheffield United.