The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Sheffield United
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 3-3-4, Sheffield United 0-1-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield United at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Wolverhampton's last five games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Wolverhampton has not lost an EPL match since September 16th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. Wolverhampton and Newcastle played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. Both of Newcastle's goals came from Callum Wilson, while Wolverhampton's came from Mario Lemina and Hee-Chan Hwang.
Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Sheffield, who are still winless after their tenth match. Their painful 5-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday might stick with them for a while.
Wolverhampton's season record now sits at 3-3-4, while Sheffield is 0-1-9.
Wolverhampton skirted past Sheffield 1-0 in their previous meeting back in April of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wolverhampton since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Wolverhampton is a solid favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -103 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Wolverhampton has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Sheffield United.
- Apr 17, 2021 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Sheffield United 0
- Sep 14, 2020 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Sheffield United 0
- Jul 08, 2020 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Dec 01, 2019 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1