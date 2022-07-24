What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Chelsea are now playing a waiting game on Jules Kounde as Barcelona circles. Talented forward Mathys Tel is heading to Germany, Gianluca Scamacca's move to West Ham has been confirmed by Sassoulo's CEO, Geroginio Wijnaldum could be on the move, and more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Julian Nagelsmann confirms Mathys Tel signing

After losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, Bayern Munich might be opting instead to bolster at the youth ranks, allowing Sadio Mane to provide a different type of danger as the point forward this season. Bayern have agreed to a deal with Rennes worth €20 million up front as well as an additional €8.5 million being available via add-ons. The 17-year-old Tel has only 49 minutes of Ligue 1 soccer under his belt, but due to his exploits at the youth level, this is a deal that Bayern wanted to complete to secure their future.

Speaking about Tel, Bayern manager Julian Naglesmann said, "One day, he could be one of the best forwards and I have the vision that he can score 40 goals at some point of his career." Given Naglesmann's record with improving youth, it's hard to doubt him.

Barcelona prepare opening bid to Sevilla for Jules Kounde

The saga continues as Chelsea thought the deal was wrapped up but that's not the case -- Barcelona still looms. Barcelona can't match Chelsea's accepted bid of £55 million but there is confidence that their bid will be strong enough to compete even without Memphis Depay or Sergino Dest being included. Sevilla states they've only been in discussions with Chelsea, but Monchi is a tough negotiator who keeps his cards close to his chest. The Blues have been here before for Kounde, which will only add to Tuchel's growing frustration with Barcelona.

Entering the penalty area

These moves might not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

<strong>Sassouolo CEO confirms Gianluca Scamacca deal</strong>

Speaking to Corriere dello sport, Giovanni Carnevali confirms the deal saying, "There's an agreement with West Ham for €36m fee plus €6m add-ons and 10% sell-on clause." He continues: "I'm sure he will do great things, he's a huge talent and very good guy." Signing Scamacca will allow West Ham the ability to transition from Michail Antonio after scoring 16 goals in Serie A last season. He'll need a bit more refinement to adjust to the Premier League, but there aren't concerns that the talented forward won't be able to get it done.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Roma are interested in signing Georgino Wijnaldum

As PSG struggle to offload unwanted players, Roma could offer them a lifeline. Jose Mourinho's busy summer continues as Roma look to add Wijnaldum on a loan deal with an obligation to buy that could be worth €10 million. The hangup is on wages during the loan period; Roma wants PSG to cover 50 percent of his wages, according to Il Messaggero. PSG could be open to an exchange for Nicola Zalewski but Roma isn't interested in that. Wijnaldum is open to the deal as Roma have strengthened by adding Paulo Dybala this summer and could be an outside contender for Champions League in Serie A.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.