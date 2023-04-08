Despite sitting bottom of the league, Southampton have a chance at survival. They're only four points from safety, but the team is better poised to prepare for the drop into the Championship and figure out how they'll make it back up. Facing City won't be a time that the Saints can expect to pickup points even, if Erling Haaland may not be fit to feature. City are in a tough spot as they need to win out, but they also don't control their own destiny. They're currently eight points behind Arsenal for first place.

Even winning their game in hand and the looming head to head match won't be enough, but Pep Guardiola will have his side focused to put as much pressure on Arsenal to falter and drop points, and hope to capitalize if Arsenal looks like letting the title slip away.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Apr. 8 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 8 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, Hampshire

: St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, Hampshire TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBC | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Southampton +1300; Draw +490; Manchester City -450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Southampton: Che Adams will be a big miss in this game as he has yet to return to training along with defensive lynchpin Mohamed Salisu who is also sidelined. While they're the only true first teamers with new injuries, they'll come as blows against a City side that won't give Southampton a chance to breathe.

Manchester City: Haaland has trained during the last few days but with Champions League around the corner, it may not be worth starting him in this game when Julian Alvarez is fine leading the line. No matter what his inclusion is, City's attack will have the advantage. Phil Foden will miss the match after having surgery to remove his appendix but could be back before the end of the month.

Prediction

Goals, Goals, and more goals. With only a two goal advantage in goal difference over Arsenal, City will have every reason to run up the score against Southampton. Pick: Southampton 0, Manchester City 5