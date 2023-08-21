Spain defender Olga Carmona learned that her father died soon after Sunday's Women's World Cup final, in which she scored to clinch her team's first-ever title.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the news several hours after Spain's victory, and said that she was only made aware of her father's death after the match. "We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain," the federation added. "We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

Carmona's father was ill, per the Associated Press, but no cause of death was given by the federation. The player's mother and other relatives were in Australia to support her at the World Cup, and chose to wait until after the celebrations to tell her.

On Monday, Carmona paid tribute to her father on social media. "And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started," she wrote. "I know that you gave me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad."

Carmona scored the game's lone goal in the 29th minute against England, a few short days after scoring a game-winning goal in the 89th minute of Spain's semifinal win over Sweden. She became the first player to score in the semifinal and final of a Women's World Cup since Carli Lloyd in 2015, and is emerging as one of a few breakout stars from the World Cup-winning team.