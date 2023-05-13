Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Spezia

Current Records: AC Milan 17-10-7, Spezia 5-12-17

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Alberto Picco

Stadio Alberto Picco TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

AC Milan have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Spezia at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Alberto Picco. AC Milan is riding high after a big win, while Spezia will be looking to get back in the win column.

AC Milan haven't lost a game since March 18th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They came out on top against Lazio by a score of 2-0. AC Milan's two goals came from Ismael Bennacer at minute 17 and Theo Hernández at minute 29.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Spezia recently, and their game on Saturday only extended their losing streak to three. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cremonese. Cremonese's two goals came from Daniel Ciofani at minute 41 and Johan Vasquez at minute 77.

AC Milan skirted past Spezia in their previous matchup last November 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for AC Milan since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

AC Milan are a solid favorite against Spezia, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -112 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.