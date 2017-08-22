Transfer rumors: Monaco sensation Mbappe close to joining Neymar at PSG?

One of the top prized young soccer players in the world, Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, looks set for a move. But according to Sky Sports, it won't be to England or Spain.

Mbappe appears to be closing in on a move to PSG on what would be a one-year loan deal with an agreement to buy the striker next summer in a move worth $150 million. As part of the deal, the Parisian club would ship Brazilian winger Lucas Moura to Monaco.

The report says the two clubs are far from an agreement but that talks are ongoing. It goes without saying, if PSG lands the 18-year-old prodigy, they may go from Champions League contender to co-favorite alongside Real Madrid.

With Neymar having joined this summer for $250 million, adding Mbappe would just be insane for the club and would likely result in much less playing time for Angel Di Maria, with Mbappe moving towards the wing next to Edinson Cavani. The France international star took Europe by storm last season, steering Monaco to the Champions League semifinals and a French league title.

Teams in Europe have until the end of the month to sign new players.