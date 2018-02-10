U.S. Soccer Presidential Election: How to watch, stream, when is it, when will results be in?

The election is set for Saturday in Orlando and will select who will replace Sunil Gulati

The U.S. Soccer Federation will have a new president come Saturday. In Orlando, Fla., the USSF Presidential Election will take place as eight candidates look to be the replacement to Sunil Gulati. 

Here's what to know, including how to watch:

When: Saturday, Feb. 10
Where: Renaissance at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla. 
Time: The National Council Meeting begins at 8 a.m. ET, with the election portion beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.
How to watch: U.S. Soccer's YouTube page

How's the voting work and candidate information?

Click here to find out more about the voting process and candidates Paul Caligiuri, Kathy Carter, Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Michael Winograd and Eric Wynalda. 

