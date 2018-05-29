U.S. Soccer reportedly close to hiring Earnie Stewart as first general manager

The United States men's national team is on the verge of hiring a general manager. On Monday, Yahoo Sports reported that former USMNT player Earnie Stewart was finalizing a deal to become the team's first GM.

Stewart played in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 World Cups for the United States. Born in the Netherlands, the 49-year-old is the sporting director of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union and also has experience working for Dutch clubs AZ Alkmaar and NAC Breda.

The job was created after the national team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and Stewart will be tasked with leading the search for a new manager. It'll be interesting to see what direction Stewart takes when it comes to hiring a replacement for caretaker Dave Sarachan.