With the UEFA Champions League play-off round over, we now know all 32 teams that will be involved in Thursday's group stage draw. Set to take place live from Nyon, Switzerland, the last six spots in the competition were decided across Tuesday and Wednesday.

All 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four, with certain restrictions such as teams from the same country not being grouped together. For example, Real Madrid and Barcelona cannot be in the same group, neither can Manchester United and Liverpool.

Here's what to know about the draw, including the pots being finalized:

How to watch

You can watch it on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access at 11 p.m. ET. CBS Sports HQ will provide Champions League group stage draw coverage as part of its programming, with studio analysis before and after the groups are announced.

Pots

Pot 1



Bayern Munich

Sevilla

Real Madrid

Liverpool

Juventus

PSG

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Porto

Pot 2

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

Manchester City

Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

Ajax

Pot 3



Dynamo Kiev



Red Bull Salzburg

RB Leipzig

Inter Milan

Olympiacos

Lazio

Krasnodar

Atalanta

Pot 4