Four teams remain in the UEFA Champions League as the quarterfinals concluded on Wednesday. Real Madrid will face Chelsea, and Manchester City take on PSG with the action resuming at the end of the month. You can watch all games live on Paramount+.
After the round concluded, it's clear who sit atop the power rankings, but how do all eight quarterfinal teams rank?
Below are our rankings with the next round just two weeks away.
|RK
|CLUB
|CHG
|ANALYSIS
1.
Manchester City
--
Strong result at Dortmund that makes them feel like the favorites. They continue to create chances, but they would like to show a tad more sharpness. Credit to them for responding to that early goal. Favorites against PSG, just barely.
2.
Real Madrid
+1
At this point, it feels like they can throw the head trainer in at center back and make it work. The defense has been exceptional, and they are the favorites against Chelsea, no question.
|3.
|PSG
|-1
|An uncomfortable result against Bayern Munich that they should have wrapped up by the hour mark. They will hope those misses in attack don't carry over. Getting Marquinhos back will be key.
|4.
Chelsea
--
Christian Pulisic continues to perform well, and they continue to rise. The defense has been sensational, but now it is time to figure out the ideal front three and get them gelling. Pulisic should be in it.
5.
Bayern Munich
--
|Valiant effort. I have no doubt in my mind that they go through if Robert Lewandowski plays just the first leg. After winning it all last year, they'll just have to accept this disappointment.
|6.
Liverpool
|+1
|Crossed Real to death. No height there to really capitalize on it. It was a good effort but not nearly enough. They can now shift focus to the Premier League for the home stretch and look to get healthy.
7.
Porto
|+1
|Were not close to coming back against Chelsea, but their physical play is a reason why they made it so far. They can be proud of this run.
8.
Dortmund
|-2
|Getting Erling Haaland's two shots combined in these two legs seems like the exact way to make sure you don't go through. They were not smart enough or aggressive enough. Disappointing.