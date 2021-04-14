Four teams remain in the UEFA Champions League as the quarterfinals concluded on Wednesday. Real Madrid will face Chelsea, and Manchester City take on PSG with the action resuming at the end of the month. You can watch all games live on Paramount+.

After the round concluded, it's clear who sit atop the power rankings, but how do all eight quarterfinal teams rank?

Below are our rankings with the next round just two weeks away.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.