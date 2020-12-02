RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Bayern Munich -- If you can get a draw at Atletico while only playing a handful of regulars, that's a good sign that you've got some serious depth. The champs are still the strongest side in the competition.

2. Manchester City -- Eighteen shots and not a goal to show for it despite some really quality chances and an xG of 2.88. Still in full control to win the group.

3. PSG +5 That was the dominant PSG I expected to see. That is the team that can win this competition. Creative, unselfish and in sync.

4. Barcelona -- Don't look now, but Barca are scoring goals at a great rate and finding some confidence. But we have to remember, even they probably hadn't heard of Ferencvaros before the cup.

5. Chelsea -- Olivier Giroud scored four, and none of them were easy. A masterful performance from the French striker. Now keep starting him.

6. Juventus -- An easy win over Dynamo Kiev keeps them in contention to win the group. I'm still not convinced this team can win the competition though. That midfield needs work defensively.

7. Borussia Dortmund -4 Dropping four after a draw? How could I? That match showed that they are narrowly above average without Erling Haaland.

8. Inter Milan +18 There is that attack we all expected to see. Now they still have to win against Shakhtar to get through, but the heads-to-head over Gladbach could be the key to moving on.

9. Liverpool +1 The Reds seem to have hit a rough patch in attack with just two goals scored in their last 274 minutes of play, but a win is a win. Don't think they are a contender until the defense is healthy.

10. Shakhtar Donestk +11 They are only the third team to ever do the double over Real Madrid in the group stage, and in the process they keep their hopes of advancing alive. What a clutch, deserved result.



11. Lazio +1 Good point at Dortmund. Still undefeated and halfway into the next round. Expect them to get there.

12. Borussia Monchengladbach -5 Blew a big opportunity by falling to beat Inter Milan. Now the pressure is on against Real Madrid. They have to keep their cool.



13. Porto +1 You did as much in attack as Porto did in this one. A point that doesn't really change anything.



14. RB Leipzig +4 They won a crazy game late, and that now sets up a mouth-watering clash against Manchester United next week. They want revenge.

15. Club Brugge +4 Who would have thought they would enter Matchday 6 with a chance to advance. They've shown heart, and they believed when barely anybody else did.

16. Atletico Madrid -- Don't get the praise of snapping Bayern's winning streak with a draw. That was a bad result for Los Colchoneros against a weakened Bayern side. Now they have to get a result in Salzburg.



17. Sevilla -4 Yikes. The defensive positioning was exposed, but and they just had an off day in attack. A night to forget.

18. Manchester United -9 Taken to the cleaners by a team in PSG that looks far superior. Didn't think United would make the round of 16, and I still think that. They are in trouble.

19. Real Madrid -8 Madre mia. So, so poor from Real, who are just as wasteful as can be in the final third when it matters most. They could be on the brink of failing to advance from the group stage for the first time ever.



20. Ajax -5 Face a must-win match against Atalanta to advance. They had their chances against Liverpool and deserved more.



21. Atalanta -4 Really bad result against Midtjylland, but at least Ajax didn't get anything from Liverpool. A draw will be enough next week to move on once again.



22. RB Salzburg +3 In Jesse Marsch they trust. A win over Atleti will see them through. It's marvelous how he's taken a club not many knew much about and made statements on the continental stage.



23. Istanbul Basaksehir -3 Tough one. Showed serious heart against RB Leipzig and deserved a point. It was a fun ride.

24. Lokomotiv Moscow -2 Their chances of advancing probably went out the window with that loss to Salzburg. Winless through five games so far and not even deserving of being in consideration for a Europa League spot.



25. Olympiacos -2 A tough loss to Marseille when they could have wrapped up a Europa League spot. Now against Porto on Matchday 6, they will look to stop a four-game skid in which they've scored just one goal.



26. Krasnodar +1 A win that gets them into the Europa League. It wasn't pretty, but it was enough. Credit to them.

27. Rennes -3 This was the team people were so excited to see in the group stage. Their talent was going to show out, right? Still waiting.

28. Marseille +1 Nice of them to finally show up, even if they needed two penalty kick to do it. Back into contention for a Europa League spot, but they are likely to fall short against Manchester City.



29. Zenit -1 Shocked by how bad they have been. They should have been a lock for at least third. How do you say "woof" in Russian?

30. Midtjylland +1 Imagine drawing Atalanta being your club's greatest result on the European stage.

31. Ferencvaros -1 No shame in losing to Barcelona like that. Now they face Dynamo Kyiv for a spot in the Europa League.