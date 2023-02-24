The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw took place on Friday with some giants names involved as Juventus landed on Freiburg, Arsenal were paired with Sporting CP, and Manchester United got Real Betis.

Elsewhere, AS Roma got Real Sociedad, and Shakhtar Donetsk were drawn against Feyenoord while German surprise package Union Berlin come up against their Belgian namesakes Union SG.

Meanwhile, serial UEL winners Sevilla got Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Bayer Leverkusen landed Ferencvaros.

Draw in full

First legs will take place on Mar. 9 with the return legs the following week on Mar. 16.