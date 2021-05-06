The matchup for the 2021 UEFA Europa League final is set: Manchester United vs. Villarreal. Man United knocked out Roma in the semifinals on the strength of a six-goal first leg. Villarreal, meanwhile, prevented an all-England final by beating Arsenal in their semifinal tie. Man United will be going for their second UEL trophy on May 26, and you can stream the title match on Paramount+.

Here are all the dates and info you need to know for this season's Europa League knockout stage:

Bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Europa League knockout stage bracket.

Final

The UEFA Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at Gdansk City Stadium in Poland at 3 p.m. ET. The match will be streaming on Paramount+ .

Manchester United vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Semifinals

Thursday, April 29

Leg 1: Villarreal 2, Arsenal 1

Leg 1: Manchester United 6, Roma 2

Thursday, May 6

Leg 2: Arsenal 0, Villarreal 0 (Villarreal advance, 2-1, on aggregate)

Leg 2: Roma 3, Manchester United 2 (Manchester United advance, 8-5, on aggregate)



Quarterfinals

Thursday, April 8



Leg 1: Arsenal 1, Slavia Prague 1

Leg 1: Granada 0, Manchester United 2

Leg 1: Ajax 1, Roma 2

Leg 1: Dinamo Zagreb 0, Villarreal 1



Thursday, April 15

Leg 2: Manchester United 2, Granada 0

Leg 2: Slavia Prague 0, Arsenal 4

Leg 2: Roma 1, Ajax 1

Leg 2: Villarreal 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1

Round of 16

Thursday, March 18 (second legs)

FINAL: Molde 2, Granada 1 (Granada advance, 3-2, on aggregate)



FINAL: Dinamo Zagreb 3, Tottenham 0 (Zagreb advance, 3-2, on aggregate)

FINAL: Arsenal 0, Olympicaos 1 (Arsenal advance, 3-2, on aggregate)



FINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Roma 2 (Roma advance, 5-1, on aggergate)



FINAL: Rangers 0, Slavia Prague 2 (Slavia Prague advance, 3-1, on aggregate)



FINAL: AC Milan 0, Manchester United 1 (Man. United advance, 2-1, on aggregate)



FINAL: Villarreal 2, Dynamo Kiev 0 (Villarreal advance, 4-0, on aggregate)



FINAL: Young Boys 0, Ajax 2 (Ajax advance, 5-0, on aggregate)

Thursday, March 11 (first legs)

FINAL: Slavia Prague 1, Rangers 1

FINAL: Manchester United 1, AC Milan 1



FINAL: Dynamo Kiev 0, Villarreal 2



FINAL: Ajax 3, Young Boys 0



FINAL: Granada 2, Molde 0



FINAL: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0



FINAL: Olympiacos 1, Arsenal 3



FINAL: Roma 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Round of 32 scores

Wednesday, Feb. 24 (second leg)

Tottenham Hotspur (8) 4-0 Wolfsberg (1)



Thursday, Feb. 25 (second legs)

Ajax (4) 2-1 Lille (2)

2-1 Lille (2) Shakhtar Donetsk (3) 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (0)

1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (0) Napoi (2) 2-1 Granada (3)

Hoffenheim (3) 0-2 Molde (5)

Villarreal (4) 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg (1)

2-1 Red Bull Salzburg (1) Rangers (9) 5-2 Antwerp (5)

5-2 Antwerp (5) Arsenal (4) 3-2 Benfica (3)

3-2 Benfica (3) PSV (4) 2-1 Olympiacos (5)

Bayer Leverkusen (3) 0-1 Young Boys (6)

Dinamo Zagreb (4) 1-0 Krasnodar (2)

1-0 Krasnodar (2) Leicester City (0) 0-2 Slavia Prague (2)

Milan (3) 1-1 Crvena Zvezda (3)

1-1 Crvena Zvezda (3) Manchester United (4) 0-0 Real Sociedad (0)

0-0 Real Sociedad (0) Club Brugge (1) 0-1 Dinamo Kiev (2)

Braga (1) 1-3 AS Roma (5)

Thursday, Feb. 18 (first legs)

Dynamo Kiev 1, Brugge 1

Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 4

Wolfsberg 1, Tottenham Hotspur 4

Olympiacos 4, PSV Eindhoven 2

Slavia Prague 0, Leicester City 0

Young Boys 4, Bayer Leverkusen 3

Red Star Belgrade 2, AC Milan 2

Braga 0, AS Roma 2

Krasnodar 2, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Lille 1, Ajax 2

Benfica 1, Arsenal 1

Molde 3, Hoffenheim 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Royal Antwerp 3, Rangers 4

Granada 2, Napoli 0

Red Bull Salzburg 0 Villarreal 2

Group stage results

Matchday 1 results

Young Boys 1, Roma 2

CSKA-Sofia 0, CFR Cluj 2

Dundalk 1, Molde 2

Rapid Wien 1, Arsenal 2

Bayer Leverkusen 6, Nice 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 3, Slavia Prague 1

Standard Liege 0, Rangers 2

Lech Poznan 2, Benfica 4

PSV Eindhoven 1, Granada 2

PAOK 1, Omonoia 1

Napoli 0, AZ Alkmaar 1

Rijeka 0, Real Sociedad 1

Braga 3, AEK Athens 0

Leicester City 3, Zorya Luhansk 0

Sparta Prague 1, Lille 4

Celtic 1, AC Milan 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Qarabag 0

Villarreal 5, Sivasspor 3

Tottenham 3, LASK 0

Ludogorets 1, Royal Antwerp 2

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 1, CSKA Moscow 1

Hoffenheim 2, Red Star Belgrade 0

Slovan Liberec 1, Gent 0

Matchday 2 results

AEK Athens 1, Leicester City 2

Zorya Luhansk 1, Braga 2

AC Milan 3, Sparta Prague 0

Lille 2, Celtic 2

Qarabag 1, Villarreal 2

Sivasspor 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2

LASK 4, Ludogorets 3

Royal Antwerp 1, Tottenham 0

CSKA Moscow 0, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Feyenoord 1, Wolfsberg 4

Red Star Belgrade 5, Slovan Liberec 1

Gent 1, Hoffenheim 4

Roma 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

CFR Cluj 1, Young Boys 1

Arsenal 3, Dundalk 0

Molde 1, Rapid Wien 0

Slavia Prague 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Nice 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Benfica 3, Standard Liege 0



Rangers 1, Lech Poznan 0

Omonoia 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

Granada 0, PAOK 0

AZ Alkmaar 4, Rijeka 1

Real Sociedad 0, Napoli 1

Matchday 3 results

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4



Lech Poznan 3, Standard Liege 1

Benfica 3, Rangers 3

Slavia Praha 3, Nice 2

PAOK 4, PSV 1

Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alkmaar 0

Ludogorets 1, Tottenham 3

Roma 5, CFR Cluj 0

Rijeka 1, Napoli 2

Omonia 0, Granada 2

Rapid Wien 4, Dundalk 3

Sivasspor 2, Qarabag FK 0

Villarreal 4, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0

Antwerp 0, LASK 1

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsberg 0

Feyenoord 3, CSKA Moscow 1

Arsenal 4, Molde 1

Leicester City 4, Braga 0

AC Milan 0, Lille 3

Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia 0

Hoffenheim 5, Slovan Liberec 0

Crvena zvezda 2, Gent 1

Celtic 1, Sparta Prague 4

Zorya Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4

Matchday 4 results

CSKA-Sofia 0, Young Boys 1

Molde 0, Arsenal 3

Braga 3, Leicester City 3

AEK Athens 0, Zorya Luhansk 3

Sparta Prague 4, Celtic 1

Lille 1, AC Milan 1

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Villarreal 1

Qarabag 2, Sivasspor 3

LASK 0, Royal Antwerp 2

CSKA Moscow 0, Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 0, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Gent 0, Red Star Belgrade 2

Slovan Liberec 0, Hoffenheim 2

CFR Cluj 0, Roma 2

Dundalk 1, Rapid Wien 3

Bayer Leverkusen 4, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1

Nice 1, Slavia Prague 3

Standard Liege 2, Lech Poznan 1

Rangers 2, Benfica 2

PSV Eindhoven 3, PAOK 2

Granada 2, Omonoia 1

Napoli 2, Rijeka 0

AZ Alkmaar 0, Real Sociedad 0

Tottenham 4, Ludogorets 0

Matchday 5 results

AEK Athens 2, Braga 4



Zorya Luhansk 1, Leicester City 0

AC Milan 4, Celtic 2

Lille 2, Sparta Prague 1

Qarabag 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1

Sivasspor 0, Villarreal 1

LASK 3, Tottenham 3

Royal Antwerp 3, Ludogorets 1

CSKA Moscow 0, Wolfsberg 1

Feyenoord 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Red Star Belgrade 0, Hoffenheim 0

Gent 1, Slovan Liberec 2

Roma 3, Young Boys 1

CFR Cluj 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

Arsenal 4, Rapid Wien 1

Molde 3, Dundalk 1

Slavia Prague 3, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Nice 2, Bayer Leverkusen 3

Benfica 4, Lech Poznan 0

Rangers 3, Standard Liege 2

Omonoia 2, PAOK 1

Granada 0, PSV Eindhoven 1

AZ Alkmaar 1, Napoli 1

Real Sociedad 2, Rijeka 2

Matchday 6 results