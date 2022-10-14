USA Curling has defended CEO Jeff Plush following allegations that he failed to respond to players' complaints of abuse and sexual harassment during his tenure as NWSL commissioner, per USA Today. An investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed that NWSL players reported abuse by coaches during Plush's tenure as commissioner from January of 2015 to March of 2017. The allegations against coaches included "verbal tirades, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual coercion."

The investigation alleged that the NWSL failed to discipline those coaches in several instances, and when they were disciplined, they were allowed to coach for other teams. Most notably, the investigation asserted that Plush did not properly handle sexual harassment complaints against Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and claims of "abusive" behavior from Chicago Red Stars coach Rory Dames.

On Wednesday, USA Curling's Board of Directors said that it completed a "comprehensive review" of Plush's time as NWSL commissioner. The board also said that it has confidence in Plush's ability to lead USA Curling, despite the allegations in Yates' report.

"The Board has been deeply involved in the process in ensuring Jeff can continue to lead the organization," USA Curling board chair Lynn LaRocca said in the statement. "We are confident in our due diligence and the thoroughness that went into reviewing the matter."

In October of 2021, Plush told USA Curling that he had not acted improperly as NWSL commissioner and said he would cooperate with the investigation.

"I have absolutely no equivocation whatsoever that I did the right thing. I know that I did the legal thing, I did the only things I could do by the law. I'm happy to let that come out," Plush said, according to USA Today.