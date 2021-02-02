Transfer deadline day is always a crazy one across the world, but Monday was especially busy for American players. There are more Americans playing professionally in Europe than ever before, and the United States men's national team has received some good news with key pieces, especially young ones, changing clubs in search of improving development, gaining minutes and more. Some of the moves were expected, while a couple late surprises trickled in. But how does each move look for each player? Here's who moved and our grades for their move from the player's perspective.

Chris Richards joins Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards has joined Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season, the clubs announced on Monday. The 20-year-old Alabama native has played in eight matches for Bayern, including in the Champions League, but minutes are hard to come by at such a stacked club. He's played center-back and right back, and this move will see him earn more minutes for a team that has been depleted by injuries.

For Richards, this is a great chance to make an even bigger impression on USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter after debuting for the team recently. Hoffenheim is a team that has pushed the upper half of the table and are currently in the Europa League, where they'll play Molde next month in the round of 32. He should see double digits in appearances over the rest of the season at a minimum, and his versatility means potentially much more. He is improving as a crosser, growing in confidence and could see quite an acceleration in his development as a result of this move. I love everything about it.

Grade: A

Bryan Reynolds off to AS Roma

It's finally official. A player not many even knew about a year ago earns FC Dallas a club-record transfer fee this summer. Bryan Reynolds, 19, joins Roma on loan with a permanent buy clause after this season.

He stepped in for Reggie Cannon, who left for Boavista, and took MLS by storm. Reynolds started 14 matches last season and was named the team's defensive player of the year, breakout player of the year and most valuable player. He's smart, has pace and technical ability and gets forward well.

I think the club is a really good spot for him as I'm not thrilled with the team's depth at right back. Rick Karsdorp is a decent player who plays as a wingback in the team's current formation, and Reynolds has much more potential than the 25-year-old Dutchman.

Grade: B

DeAndre Yedlin to Galatasaray

DeAndre Yedlin is out at Newcastle as he joined Turkish club Galatasaray. Talks hit a few small speed bumps Monday morning, but the parties worked through them. Yedlin has earned some quality minutes at Newcastle as of late, and a flurry of Turkish clubs were after his services. A chance in Turkey could mean more minutes from him and a potential path to get back into the USMNT later this year.

There isn't a whole lot of depth ahead of him, with his main competition being 29-year-old Norwegian international Omar Elabellaoui. In the end, a move made sense, and this is a fantastic chance for him to start consistently.

Grade: A

Daryl Dike to England

Orlando City striker Daryl Dike moved to Championship side Barnsley in what was a surprising move. The 20-year-old Oklahoma native was a star at the University of Virginia before grabbing eight goals in his first MLS season. He's strong, physical and very confident in front of goal. He also just earned his first cap with the U.S. men's national team.

I like his size and potential, and he really knows how to put himself in position to score. The experience in England will be valuable, but I just wonder if now was the time. A loan means it is low risk, so why not? Better to be playing now than waiting for the MLS season, but I wonder what his minutes will look like there. In his favor, Barnsley are really struggling in front of goal, scoring just 29 times in 27 games. He surprised a lot of people in MLS, and he's planning on doing the same in England.

Grade: C

Paul Arriola signs with Swansea City

Just a week after Swansea landed American Jordan Morris, they dip back into the USMNT talent pool, signing Paul Arriola on a short-term loan, according to various reports. The 25-year-old D.C. United man joined MLS from Tijuana and had 13 goals combined in the 2018 and 2019 seasons but only played in one game last season after a serious knee injury.

He's fit and ready to go, but coming off of that knee injury, he is making a step up in competition for sure. He is a hard worker, he has the pace to make a big impact, and if he is healthy, he can do well there. Staying healthy will be the key.

Grade: C+