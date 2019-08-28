USMNT roster set for Mexico, Uruguay friendlies: Bradley out, but top young talents Pomykal and Dest get called up

U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter named his 26-man squad for September friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay, and there is an injection of young talent that should delight the fan base. The normal stars like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are there, but some fresh faces as well like rising star Paxton Pomykal of FC Dallas and Ajax's Sergino Dest. They were both part of Tab Ramos' U-20 team at the World Cup this year and earned their first call ups.

It's a young, talented team that will be tested against two of the tougher teams in the western hemisphere next month, and fans will notice no Jozy Altidore or Michael Bradley in the squad.

The U.S. faces Mexico on Friday, Sept. 6 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. before taking on Uruguay in St. Louis on Sept. 10. You can watch both matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's a look at the squad from U.S Soccer with their club, caps and goals:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 60/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 15/0)

DEFENDERS (9): John Brooks (Wolfsburg; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 6/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax: 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 7/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 11/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 8/0),) Tim Ream (Fulham; 35/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 10/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 9/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke; 14/3), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf; 13/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 15/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 19/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0)

FORWARDS (6): Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 3/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas; 5/2),Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 33/5), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea; 31/13), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 51/10)

The U.S. last played this summer in the Gold Cup where the team lost the final to Mexico.