The United States Men's National Team's hopes of defending their title hinge on Sunday night's matchup with Trinidad and Tobago in their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group-stage finale. The USMNT (1-1-0) are tied with Jamaica with four points in the Group A table, one ahead of the Soca Warriors. That means a draw or a victory would clinch a spot in the quarterfinals for the Americans. They come off a 6-0 thrashing of Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday. Trinidad and Tobago (1-1-0) beat St. Kitts and Nevis 3-0 to open group play but lost 4-1 to Jamaica on Wednesday. The Americans drew 1-1 with the Reggae Boyz to kick off the tournament. The USMNT can tie Mexico's record of eight confederation titles, but first they need to advance.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The USMNT are -1100 favorites (risk $1,100 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago odds. Trinidad and Tobago are +2600 underdogs, a draw is priced at +700, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Trinidad and Tobago vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. T&T spread: USMNT -2.5 (-115)

USMNT vs. T&T over/under: 3.5 goals

USMNT vs. T&T money line: USMNT -1100, Trinidad and Tobago +2600, Draw +700

USMNT: They have a 24-2 goal advantage in the past eight meetings

T&T: They were 5-2-0 in 2023 before Wednesday night's loss to Jamaica

Why you should back USMNT

The Americans come in with confidence after their offensive display Wednesday night. Jesus Ferreira netted his second career hat trick, and Djordje Mihailovic added a brace as the Stars and Stripes overwhelmed the Caribbean side. They had an eye-popping 34 shots, putting 15 on target, while allowing two attempts, and none on net. They held 68% possession and outshot Jamaica 13-6 (4-3 on net) but needed a Brandon Vazquez goal in the 88th minute to equalize it in their Gold Cup opener.

Several key players rested Wednesday, including goalkeeper Matt Turner, who put up a Man of the Match performance in the draw with Jamaica. Turner is expected to be in the lineup, and DeAndre Yedlin and Jordan Morris are among those who will be refreshed. The Americans know they can't let up, and they are 6-1-1 in their past eight against the Soca Warriors. The only loss came in 2018 World Cup Qualifying, and the USMNT have won the two meetings since then by a combined 13-0. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Trinidad and Tobago

The Soca Warriors started with a statement victory before a reality check against the Reggae Boyz. Still, they know they've beaten the mighty Americans before, knocking them out of the 2018 World Cup field with a 2-1 victory in October, 2017. The USMNT also don't have the speed the Jamaicans possess in their attack, and the USMNT can have trouble finishing goals. Several key players from the American World Cup squad are absent, including Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, who are preparing for club seasons.

Columbus Crew veteran Kevin Molino (23 international goals) sat out against Jamaica with fatigue, but he should be fit to start. Joevin Jones (12 goals) and Ryan Telfer (eight goals) are the other top scorers. Levi Garcia, 25, was second in the Greek Super League last season with 14 goals for league champion AEK Athens. Atlanta United 20-year-old Ajani Fortune scored on a rocket from distance in the opener, and the Soca Warriors got an own goal and a tally from defender Alvin Jones. See which team to pick here.

How to make Gold Cup USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup picks

