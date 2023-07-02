The United States Men's National Team are poised to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, but Trinidad and Tobago are standing in the way. The teams face off on Sunday in a Concacaf Gold Cup group-stage finale at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The USMNT need only a draw, as they sit on four points along with Jamaica at the top of Group A. Trinidad and Tobago are one point back, but would need to pull off a massive upset to prevent the reigning champs from advancing.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The USMNT are -950 favorites (risk $950 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago odds. Trinidad and Tobago are +2200 underdogs, a draw is priced at +675, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Trinidad and Tobago vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago spread: USMNT -2.5 (-105)

USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago over/under: 3.5 goals

USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago money line: USMNT -950, Trinidad and Tobago +2200, Draw +675

USMNT: The Americans have a 24-2 goal advantage in the past eight meetings

T&T: They were 5-2-0 in 2023 before Wednesday night's loss to Jamaica

Why you should back the USMNT

A 6-0 thrashing of Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday night propels the Americans into the finale with confidence. They will be hungry to make a statement early to ensure advancement, as a loss here is almost unthinkable. The Soca Warriors pulled off a massive upset of the Americans in 2017, but the USMNT are 6-1-1 in the past eight meetings. They have won the past two by a combined score of 13-0. The USMNT are 11th in FIFA's world rankings, 90 spots higher than Trinidad and Tobago.

The Americans have far superior quality and depth, and many key pieces got the night off against the Sugar Boyz. Still, they ran roughshod all night, racking up 34 shots and putting 15 on net. Saint Kitts and Nevis had two attempts, none on target. Jesus Ferreira had a hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic added a brace and defender Bryan Reynolds' missile was the goal of the game. Matt Turner is expected back in net, and he was the Man of the Match in the opener, a 1-1 draw with Jamaica. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Trinidad and Tobago

The Soca Warriors started with a statement victory before a reality check against the Reggae Boyz. Still, they know they've beaten the mighty Americans before, knocking them out of the 2018 World Cup field with a 2-1 victory in October, 2017. The USMNT also don't have the speed the Jamaicans possess in their attack, and the USMNT can have trouble finishing goals. Several key players from the American World Cup squad are absent, including Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, who are preparing for club seasons.

Columbus Crew veteran Kevin Molino (23 international goals) sat out against Jamaica with fatigue, but he should be fit to start. Joevin Jones (12 goals) and Ryan Telfer (eight goals) are the other top scorers. Levi Garcia, 25, was second in the Greek Super League last season with 14 goals for league champion AEK Athens. Atlanta United 20-year-old Ajani Fortune scored on a rocket from distance in the opener, and the Soca Warriors got an own goal and a tally from defender Alvin Jones. See which team to pick here.

How to make USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago picks

