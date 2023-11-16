The United States Men's National Team begin their quest for a third straight title when they host Trinidad & Tobago in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal tie on Thursday. The USMNT, who won each of the first two installments of the competition, did not participate in group play as a result of being one of the top-four squads in the Concacaf rankings. Trinidad & Tobago finished second in Group A with a 3-0-1 record.

Kickoff at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Americans are -4500 favorites (risk $4,500 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago odds, while the Soca Warriors are +6000 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +1800 and the over/under for total goals scored is 4.5. Before locking in any Trinidad & Tobago vs. USMNT picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 76-40-5 for a profit of more than $4,200 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 218-195-10 (+35.33) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Now, Eimer has broken down USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago from every angle and just revealed his picks and Concacaf Nations League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Trinidad & Tobago vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago money line: USA -4500, Soca Warriors +6000, Draw +1800

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago over/under: 4.5 goals

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago spread: USA -3.5 (-120)



USMNT: The Americans have scored at least three goals in three of their last four matches

T&T: The Soca Warriors have netted three tallies in each of their last three contests

USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the USMNT

Team USA had no trouble against Trinidad & Tobago in their last meeting as they cruised to a 6-0 victory during the group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup in July. Including that contest, the Americans have outscored the Soca Warriors 19-0 in winning three straight matchups after dropping a 2-1 decision in October 2017. The USMNT have netted a total of 12 goals while going 3-0-1 in their last four games, posting a clean sheet in each victory.

The Americans recorded a 4-0 win against Ghana in an international friendly on Oct. 17, with midfielder Gio Reyna registering a brace. Striker Folarin Balogun also converted in that contest, giving him a goal in two of his last three outings with the USMNT. Team USA has never lost a Nations League contest on American soil and they've gone 10-1-1 overall in the competition since it debuted in 2019-20. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Trinidad & Tobago

The Soca Warriors have advanced beyond the group stage in a global competition for the first time since 2015 when they reached the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup. The team finished strong in its group-stage matches during this event, scoring eight of its 10 total goals in the second half and five beyond the 70th minute. Each of Trinidad & Tobago's three Nations League victories were by one goal, with the decisive goal being netted in the 72nd minute or later.

Forwards Nathaniel James and Reon Moore lead the Soca Warriors offensively with two goals apiece in the competition. The 19-year-old James netted the lone tally in a 1-0 triumph over Curacao in Trinidad's group-stage opener and snapped a 2-2 deadlock in the 89th minute of the club's win against Guatemala. Moore is looking to remain hot as he converted in each of the Soca Warriors' last two group-stage matches. See which team to pick here.

How to make USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago picks

Eimer has broken down Thursday's Concacaf Nations League match from every possible angle. He has locked in a confident best bet and is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Concacaf Nations League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Trindad & Tobago vs. USMNT have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than 42 units on EPL picks since last year's World Cup, and find out.