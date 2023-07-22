The U.S. women's national team kicked off its Women's World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam, with Sophia Smith posting two goals and an assist in her tournament debut.

Smith scored a brace in the first half, with Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan stellarly setting her up for the opening goal in the 14th minute. Smith tallied her second in the tenth minute of first half stoppage time off the rebound, and then smoothly assisted Horan's goal in the 77th minute.

It was a game of contrasts for the USWNT, though. The defense had little to do as Vietnam failed to manage a single shot, while the midfield and attack were expectedly busy. The team appeared sloppy at times going forward, which made a dominant performance feel unresolved.

Here's how each player and coach Vlatko Andonovski did as the reigning champions finally began their quest for another World Cup title:

Goalkeeper

Alyssa Naeher USA • GK • #1 Rating 8 Minutes Played 90 Vietnam did not register a single shot, and so Naeher was rarely ever called into action. We cannot confirm if she was actually there.

Defenders



Emily Fox USA • D • #23 Rating 7 Minutes Played 84 Fox was inconsistent early on but eased into her first World Cup match. She emerged as a solid member of the defense with a reliable penchant to run forward and contribute to the attack.

Naomi Girma USA • D • #4 Rating 8 Minutes Played 90 Girma had little to do in defense, but made one of her few attacking contributions count when she sent the ball into the box before Smith's second goal.

Julie Ertz USA • M • #8 Rating 8 Minutes Played 90 In her first start since the bronze medal game at the Tokyo Olympics, Ertz slotted in at center back. Like her teammates, she was not busy defending but showed her well-established quality to protect the back line and allow the USWNT to focus on the attack.

Crystal Dunn USA • M • #19 Rating 7 Minutes Played 84 Dunn enjoyed a solid shift on the wing, getting the job done in defense and managing a few trademark attacking plays along the way. That said, it was a more reserved night for the versatile player.

Midfielders

Andi Sullivan USA • M • #17 Rating 8 Minutes Played 90 Sullivan was one of several players who impressed in their World Cup debut, nicely stifling the Vietnam attack during their limited forward-moving moments. She also quickly moved the ball towards goal and allowed the USWNT to attack frequently, which was a common feature for the midfield.

Lindsey Horan USA • M • #10 Rating 9 Minutes Played 90 The captain successfully launched attacking motions throughout the match and made it count on multiple occasions. Most notably, she slickly sent the ball toward Morgan before Smith scored her first and then capped off the victory with a goal of her own in the second half.

Savannah DeMelo USA • M • #9 Rating 8 Minutes Played 63 DeMelo impressed in her first start for the USWNT, smoothly moving play forward as the team spent a huge chunk of the match in the attacking half. She also showcased her strength in dead ball situations.

Forwards

Trinity Rodman USA • F • #20 Rating 6 Minutes Played 75 Rodman had a quiet World Cup debut and did not manage a single shot against Vietnam. She also faded as the USWNT attack truly began to impose itself later in the first half.

Alex Morgan USA • F • #13 Rating 6 Minutes Played 63 Morgan beautifully notched the assist on the USWNT's first goal of the World Cup, but it was an uneven performance for the veteran forward. She missed a penalty in the first half and her timing seemed a little bit off at times.

Sophia Smith USA • F • #11 Rating 10 Minutes Played 90 Smith's World Cup debut went without a hitch, scoring a first half brace and recording the assist on Horan's goal. So far, she is living up to the hype.

Substitutes

Rose Lavelle USA • M • #16 Rating 7 Minutes Played 27 Lavelle nearly scored a goal from distance during her brief cameo, but it was overall a modest shift for the midfielder. After spending three months out with a knee injury, though, it was nice to see Lavelle fit and show glimpses of her stylish play.

Megan Rapinoe USA • F • #15 Rating 7 Minutes Played 27 Rapinoe showcased some of her well-known talents during her substitute appearance, including her crossing ability, which nearly resulted in a goal from Ertz.

Alyssa Thompson USA • M • #7 Rating 6 Minutes Played 15 Thompson did not manage a shot in her World Cup debut, but a 15 minute cameo for the USWNT's resident teenager was likely designed primarily to get her feet wet on the international stage.

Kelley O'Hara USA • D • #5 Rating 6 Minutes Played 6 There's not much to report on O'Hara's performance since she only managed a few touches in the game's final stage.

Sofia Huerta USA • D • #3 Rating 6 Minutes Played 6 Just like O'Hara, Huerta had too little time to make much of an impact.

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Coaching the USWNT at the World Cup is a unique challenge, and one needs to look no further than the team's attacking performance: the forwards were hardly at their best and appeared sloppy at times, but the unit still put up one of the highest expected goal numbers of the tournament. Andonovski still has at least two more games to ensure the team reaches its attacking potential, but can consider his debut a job well done, especially considering the strong performance from the midfield. RATING: 8