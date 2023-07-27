For the third time in Women's World Cup history, the United States women's national team will meet the Netherlands (LIVE UPDATES), but in this match, they'll have a chance to advance from Group E with a victory and some help. After winning their opening match against Vietnam 3-0, the USWNT are well positioned to advance at this 2023 World Cup that has been expanded to 32 teams. Due to the expansion, two teams will advance from each group but the goal is to win the group to have the best path possible to the final.

Tension is already rising ahead of their kickoff on Wednesday at 9 p.m. with Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker speaking about how the gap is closing between the USWNT and the rest of the world while even taking a little shot at the team. While that's true in a sense as teams are improving rapidly, Jonker's Netherlands side have only defeated the USWNT once in 10 overall meetings between the two sides.

But with this being the second game of group stage play, advancement scenarios can come into play. Here's how the USWNT can make the knockout stages on Thursday night.

With a win: The USWNT will advance as long as Vietnam can win or draw their game against Portugal on Thursday at 3 a.m. On six points, no team will be able to catch them at that point securing a Group E victory. So, win and see Vietnam pick up points will punch their ticket.

With a draw: The United States would still be in first based on goal difference but would need to secure a result on the final day versus Portugal or hope for help elsewhere.

With a loss: The United States could fall as low as third in the group if Portugal defeat Vietnam and overturns the goal difference between the two sides.