After drawing 1-1 against the Netherlands on Wednesday night, the United States Women's national team have a slightly trickier path out of Group E. They're still atop the group entering the final day of group stage play versus Portugal thanks to goal differential, but depending on how things go, the USWNT could find themselves not advancing to the knockout stages despite winning their opening match versus Vietnam.

With the World Cup expanding to 32 teams, the top two teams will advance from each group but if the USWNT don't win the group it could set them up with a clash with the winners of Group G which could bring a tough battle with familiar foe Sweden.

While the USWNT are one of the best teams in the world, Sweden are also a very tough team that could give them trouble in similar ways to how the Netherlands kept the midfield in check.

Group E Standings

Place Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 United States 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 2 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 3 Portugal 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3 4 Vietnam 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0

Advancement scenarios vs. Portugal

With a win: The USWNT will advance to the knockout stage. They will win the group as long as they can maintain their goal difference advantage over the Netherlands who finish out against Vietnam. Basically, if they are able to win by a comfortable scoreline, they will likely win the group. What they can't have is a low-scoring match and then see the Dutch destroy Vietnam as that could see them fall to second and create a trickier path to the next round.

With a draw: The USWNT will advance to the knockout stage on five points with a draw. They can only win the group with a loss or draw from the Netherlands in this case.

With a loss: The United States will need help. Portugal will advance and the USWNT would need a Netherlands loss while also maintaining an advantage in goal difference. Any other outcome from the Netherlands with a USWNT loss would see the United States make an early exit from the World Cup.