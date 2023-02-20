The United States women's national team are undefeated in 2023 and lead the standings in the SheBelieves Cup after their 1-0 win against Japan on Sunday. Part of the team's impressive run of games is due to the remarkable form of Mallory Swanson. The winger is now on a five-game scoring streak that dates back to November and leads the team with six goals scored over their four games this calendar year.

Swanson's ability to stretch backlines and be an option on and off the ball has made the teams' top line difficult to defend. She's been a long-time collaborative option for her teammates, at times opting for the extra outlet, instead of taking the shot. But as the World Cup gets closer, Swanson has tasked herself with finishing her chances when presented with them.

"I think this offseason, I kind of just reevaluated my game, and I think what one thing was I wasn't finishing easy chances last calendar year. So, I just wanted to come into this year and just be able to finish easy chances," Swanson said after the match.

Swanson's role has been in a resurgence after navigating injuries and omission from the Tokyo Olympic roster. The forward has put together thrilling club seasons with the Chicago Red Stars, resulting in consecutive NWSL finalist nominations in 2021 and 2022. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski called Swanson back into national team camps post-Oympics, and she has often featured in his lineups alongside Sophia Smith -- the 2022 NWSL MVP and 2022 U.S. Soccer Player of the Year.

"She certainly makes my life a little easier," Andonovski quipped in postgame comments. "It's not just speed obviously. The speed that she has helps, but she controlled the ball and took two touches on a juggle in the air, in full speed. That's [technical]. I mean, that's a very skillful player ... When she finished the goal, it looked like the game stopped for her so she can finish the final touch. Obviously, she's in great, really good form and we're just happy and supporting anyway possible."

It should come as no surprise that with five months remaining before the World Cup, the 24-year-old attacker has become an integral part of the U.S. forward core. She is on pace to remain a leading scorer for the team with Smith currently unavailable as a precaution with a foot injury, and Lynn Williams working her way back to 90-minute fitness after a hamstring injury. Competition in the SheBelieves Cup has further cemented her place among attackers with just two international windows remaining before the World Cup.

"I just want to win," Swanson emphasized. "We're going into a World Cup and the intensity just needs to be seen and picked up. Honestly, just being able to be more of a leader on this team and have people see that spark, and see the fire, and let's go."