The UEFA Champions League semifinals are back this midweek with the second legs and Villarreal CF need a minor miracle if they are to advance past Liverpool on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp's side are 2-0 up from the opening leg at Anfield while Unai Emery's troops are short of some key attacking options which makes this task even harder.

Our experts all fancy the Reds to go through, but not everybody sees El Submarino Amarillo being beaten on the night. Check out how your picks compare to our experts' choices and see who comes closest to a perfect score.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, Paramount+

Villarreal vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Villarreal vs. Liverpool



Date: Tuesday, May 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+

Location: Estadio de la Cerámica -- Villarreal, Spain

Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards

Commentators: Peter Drury and Jim Beglin

On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach and Guillem Balagué

Odds: Villarreal +390; Draw +290; Liverpool -145; O/U: 2.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

One matchup to watch: Pau Torres vs. Sadio Mane. The Spaniard and veteran compatriot Raul Albiol held firm for almost an hour on Merseyside until the breakthrough and they will need to better that here to stand the slightest chance.

Most likely to score: Mohamed Salah. Mane was on target last time, but it required the Egyptian's brilliance to unlock the Villarreal defense. Do not be surprised if the Senegalese returns the favor for what could be a tie-settling goal.

Man of the Match pick: Fabinho. Thiago Alcantara was outstanding last week, but Liverpool will need to be more combative here and it could be the Brazil international who shines brightest in the middle.

Match prediction: Villarreal 1, Liverpool 0. I can see the hosts enjoying their special night with an impressive performance which ultimately falls just short. A draw would be no major shock and the home side's attacking woes mean that a single goal will take a lot to muster up.