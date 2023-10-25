PARIS -- The strangest thing on Wednesday night at Parc des Princes was not a Milan side starting a UEFA Champions League game with no Italian players for the first time ever but that Paris Saint-Germain's charge towards a 3-0 Group F win was led by a French talent from the youth academy. The Ligue 1 giants have become synonymous with non-domestic superstar names over their homegrown gems despite developing plenty of them while the Serie A powerhouse has traditionally been a bastion of Italian excellence even as bitter rivals Inter took the same route as PSG and imported many key pieces.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Leading Luis Enrique's home side was not opening scorer and talisman Kylian Mbappe nor second goal scorer and big money summer signing Randal Kolo Muani -- it was not even Ousmane Dembele who remains without his first goal since moving back to France from Barcelona. PSG's star man on Wednesday was Warren Zaire-Emery who not only became the French champions' first ever player to make 20 starts across all competitions before the age of 18 but also the youngest player on record with three UCL assists at just 17 years and 231 days old.

"I am very happy to be man of the match," said Zaire-Emery postgame. "It was a team effort and we did it all together and had fun. We are a team and it shows on the field. We make every effort for each other. I did not play against Strasbourg, but I felt good here and I was well prepared for this game. All the better with my two assists. For sure, it was a good game of mine, but I have things to improve."

The prodigious teenage talent's ability was clear for all to see even last season against Bayern Munich as Les Parisiens limped out of Europe at the round of 16 stage once again, but he has kicked it up a level this campaign against Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and now Milan. Zaire-Emery was an injury doubt ahead of the Rossoneri clash having picked up a knock which forced him to sit out the Championnat win over RC Strasbourg Alsace last Saturday but he started at Parc des Princes and was crucial in Mbappe's opener, keeping his balance to tee up his teammate.

Older players would perhaps have gone to ground under pressure in the middle of the field but the French wonderkid not only stayed on his feet but kept moving forward which enabled him to locate Mbappe who did the rest with a clinical low finish past Mike Maignan. Similarly, just a few weeks ago with hopes fading against Newcastle at St. James' Park, it was Zaire-Emery who threatened to drag the French outfit back into the contest by assisting Lucas Hernandez for a consolation header and he repeated the trick for Achraf Hakimi in Rennes just days later.

"Warren, you know him better than me," said Luis Enrique postgame to CBS. "I think that he is one of the best young players in the world at this moment. The way that he lives soccer and lives everything as a professional. He is an example and we are very happy to have him."

The Spaniard did not hesitate in handing the keys to PSG's midfield to the youth academy graduate upon his arrival this past summer to the extent that Marco Verratti was deemed surplus to requirements after years of service in Paris and Zaire-Emery's second assist further justified that. However, it is not just Luis Enrique who is absolutely in love with the ludicrous Montreuil talent's skillset -- Thierry Henry named him France under-21 captain before the age of 18 which is a record over the past three decades in a country famed for its expertise in youth talent development.

"Warren, the way he can turn anything into an action," said Henry on the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show. "The first goal, when he burst out and beat the midfielder, now he played the ball for Goncalo Ramos but he let it go for Lee. But what I am saying is, the way Warren is playing, it is normal that he is running the show at 17 years old. He was the only one that held his ground at St James' Park. He has been magnificent at this moment and I know that people will say 'he is one of your players.' Yes he is, but that has nothing to do with it. He is outstanding -- the sky is the limit. I have never seen a player that young being that mature.

"Usually you have forwards who make the difference but when you play midfield for a team like PSG where you need to readjust, it is rare to see a young player in that position. I told him that I gave him the armband because now I want to see the next thing. I know what he can do physically, as you can see he is strong, he can run, he has an eye for a pass, he can stop a counter, I wanted to know if he could also stop a player by talking. So, I gave him the armband to know if he could direct a team and talk -- that was my way to see that and trust me, he can. This guy had no limits."

"Luis talked about Warren's professionalism and how much he loves the game," added Henry. "That is very important. Sometimes, with a lot of youngsters, the people around them are not there to help them. Warren has a family tight around him that is very close and those types of players, especially at a young age, need that structure around them to perform. Warren has that on top of everything else. Like I said, the sky is the limit for this guy."

It was somewhat striking to see PSG doing away with Milan on the field with four senior France internationals in the starting XI as well as Zaire-Emery who was joined by Milan goalkeeper Maignan in representing the fertile Parisien academy which for years has haunted the capital club in Europe. There is some way to go before Zaire-Emery can hope to emulate the likes of a 20-year-old Jude Bellingham in terms of impact at such a tender age but the former has three years to get close to the latter's elite levels and the early signs have been encouraging enough to even prompt such parallels. Should Zaire-Emery continue to dominate for PSG from midfield in the way that he is doing so far under Luis Enrique, he realistically has the potential to develop into a truly top player and lead his Qatar-backed childhood club's renewed hunt for elusive Champions League glory.