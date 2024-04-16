The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday. You can follow all the coverage on CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- PSG @ Barcelona
- Current Records: PSG 4-2-3, Barcelona 6-1-2
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
PSG will face off against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League Quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 16th at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. The odds don't look promising for PSG but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
PSG has some ground to make up against Barcelona considering the result of their first leg on Wednesday. PSG fell just short of Barcelona by a score of 3-2. It was the first time in this tournament that PSG let down their fans at home.
PSG's defeat dropped their record down to 4-2-3. As for Barcelona, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their tournament record up to 6-1-2.
With the semi-finals looming, both teams have to be feeling the pressure. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Barcelona is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +114 to win.
The over/under is 3.5 goals.
Quarterfinals TV schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
|TUESDAY, APRIL 16
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
|1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
CBS, Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid
3 p.m.
Multicast Stream
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Kickin' It: Tony Meola
|10 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
|1:30 - 2 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Multicast Stream
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network