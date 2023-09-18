Who's Playing
Royal Antwerp @ Barcelona
Current Records: Royal Antwerp 0-0-0, Barcelona 0-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- TV: Paramount+
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Barcelona will kick off their Champions League run against Royal Antwerp at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 19th at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
Barcelona was relegated to the Europa League in last year's tournament. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the Group Stage but did not advance further. As for Royal Antwerp, they bowed out in the Group Stage, losing to AEK Athens by a score of 2-1.
The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.
Odds
Barcelona is a huge favorite against Royal Antwerp, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -554 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.