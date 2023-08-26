The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Burnley

Current Records: Aston Villa 1-0-1, Burnley 0-0-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Burnley will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Aston Villa at 9:00 a.m. ET at Turf Moor.

The matchup between Burnley and Luton on Saturday was postponed. The last EPL matchup Burnley played was a 3-0 loss against Man City last Friday.

Aston Villa faced off against Everton for the first time this season, and the Villans walked away the winners. Aston Villa put the hurt on Everton with a sharp 4-0 defeat on Sunday. The success represented a nice turnaround for Villans who in their last game suffered a tough 5-1 loss.

After their draw, Burnley will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Aston Villa are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Aston Villa is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +108 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Aston Villa has won 2 out of their last 6 games against Burnley.