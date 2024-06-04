Novak Djokovic's French Open title defense has come to an abrupt end. Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2024 French Open due to a right knee injury, the tournament announced on Tuesday morning.

Djokovic initially suffered the injury during his fourth-round match against No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo, which went five sets and spanned well over four hours. Djokovic was able to keep playing and went on to win the match, but an MRI revealed the true extent of the injury, and Djokovic had to withdraw, according to the Associated Press.

Following that win over Cerundolo, even Djokovic admitted that his status for the rest of the tournament was uncertain.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow -- or after tomorrow, if I'll be able to step out on the court and play," Djokovic said. "You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens."

After taking the French Open title in 2023, Djokovic was gunning for his second straight win and fourth career win at Roland Garros.

Djokovic was set to play Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, but that marquee matchup will no longer happen. Instead, Ruud will automatically advance to the semifinals, where he will face either Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur.