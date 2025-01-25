World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take aim at his second consecutive Australian Open title when he faces No. 2 Alexander Zverev on Sunday morning. Sinner won both hard-court Grand Slam titles last season and is positioned to win a third slam to open the 2025 season. Zverev, who is still seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, advanced after Novak Djokovic retired following the first set of their semifinal match. Sinner notched a straight-set victory over American Ben Shelton in the other semifinal, extending his hard-court Grand Slam winning streak to 20 matches.

The match is set to begin at 3:30 a.m. ET at Rod Laver Arena. Sinner is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Sinner vs. Zverev odds, while Zverev is a +245 underdog. The over/under for total games is 38.5, with Sinner favored by 4.5 games.

Why Sinner can win

Sinner is at the beginning of what could be a dominant career, making his third consecutive final in hard-court Slams. He claimed his maiden title at the Australian Open last year before winning the US Open later in the season. Sinner has won titles in seven of the 10 hard-court events he has entered since the beginning of the 2024 season, losing just three matches on this surface during that stretch.

Why Zverev can win

While Sinner has a dominant record on this surface, his physical issues cannot be overlooked. He struggled against Holger Rune in the fourth round and Shelton in the semifinals, having to bring the trainer out in both matches. Those lingering issues could play a pivotal role in the outcome of this match, especially since Zverev only had to play one set on Friday.

How to make Sinner vs. Zverev picks

