The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Crystal Palace @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Crystal Palace 6-7-4; Chelsea 7-7-4
What to Know
Crystal Palace will head off to play at Stamford Bridge to try and steal back a positive result from Chelsea after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Crystal Palace has some work to do to even out the 2-11 series between these two since December of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Tottenham Hotspur's equal in the second half when they met last Wednesday. 2023 "welcomed" Crystal Palace with a 4-0 beatdown courtesy of Spurs. This game was a close nothing to nothing at the break, but unfortunately for Crystal Palace it sure didn't stay that way.
Meanwhile, Chelsea fell a goal shy of Fulham on Thursday, losing 2-1.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Odds: Chelsea -150; Draw +270; Crystal Palace +420 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Chelsea have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Crystal Palace.
