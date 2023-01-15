The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Chelsea

Current Records: Crystal Palace 6-7-4; Chelsea 7-7-4

What to Know

Crystal Palace will head off to play at Stamford Bridge to try and steal back a positive result from Chelsea after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Crystal Palace has some work to do to even out the 2-11 series between these two since December of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Tottenham Hotspur's equal in the second half when they met last Wednesday. 2023 "welcomed" Crystal Palace with a 4-0 beatdown courtesy of Spurs. This game was a close nothing to nothing at the break, but unfortunately for Crystal Palace it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fell a goal shy of Fulham on Thursday, losing 2-1.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: Chelsea -150; Draw +270; Crystal Palace +420 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Chelsea have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Crystal Palace.