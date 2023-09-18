Who's Playing

Celtic @ Feyenoord

Current Records: Celtic 0-0-0, Feyenoord 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Stadion Feijenoord

TV: Paramount+

Online Streaming: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Feyenoord will kick off their Champions League run against Celtic at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 19th at Stadion Feijenoord.

Last year Feyenoord got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Roma by a score of 4-1. As for Celtic, they made it to the group stage but failed to advance to the knockout phase.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Feyenoord is a huge favorite against Celtic, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -170 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.