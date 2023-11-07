The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Feyenoord @ Lazio

Current Records: Feyenoord 2-0-1, Lazio 1-1-1

Feyenoord will face off against Lazio in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Stadio Olimpico. The odds don't look promising for Feyenoord but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Feyenoord took on Lazio in the first leg of the Group Stage last Wednesday, and they were more than happy with the result. Feyenoord walked away with a 3-1 win over Lazio.

Feyenoord now has a winning record of 2-0-1. As for Lazio, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1-1.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Lazio is a slight favorite against Feyenoord, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +153 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Feyenoord won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 25, 2023 - Feyenoord 3 vs. Lazio 1

