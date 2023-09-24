The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Liverpool

Current Records: West Ham United 3-1-1, Liverpool 4-1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Anfield

Anfield TV: Peacock

What to Know

West Ham United will head out on the road to face off against Liverpool at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Anfield. The odds don't look promising for West Ham United but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

West Ham United can only go 1-1 at best against Manchester City this season after their first game on Saturday. They fell 3-1 to Man City. The loss put an end to West Ham United's undefeated season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They came out on top against Wolverhampton by a score of 3-1. Three seems to be a good number for Liverpool as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game against Aston Villa.

West Ham United fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker to Liverpool in their previous matchup back in April. Can West Ham United avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -237 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 8 out of their last 10 games against West Ham United.