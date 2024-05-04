The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Manchester City

Current Records: Wolverhampton 13-7-15, Manchester City 24-7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Follow: CBS Sports App

TV: NBC

Online Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wolverhampton has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Wolverhampton had just enough and edged Luton out 2-1. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of four yellow cards before it was all over.

Meanwhile, Man City waltzed into their matchup on Sunday with four straight wins... but they left with five. Their defense stepped up to hand Nottingham a 2-0 shutout. Man City's two goals came from Josko Gvardiol at minute 32 and Erling Haaland at minute 71.

Wolverhampton's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 13-7-15. As for Man City, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 14 of their last 17 games, which provided a nice bump to their 24-7-3 record this season.

Wolverhampton came out on top in a nail-biter against Man City in their previous meeting back in September of 2023, sneaking past 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wolverhampton since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -1000 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.