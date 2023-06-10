Rodri has given Manchester City the lead in their UEFA Champions League final against Inter in Istanbul midway through the second half.

The Spain international finished accurately when the ball fell to him on the edge of the box with Andre Onana rooted to the spot after his defense was pulled apart in front of him.

City were on the ropes at Ataturk Olympic Stadium before the goal and it sparked scenes of wild celebration with injured Kevin De Bruyne also joining in.

Rodri has come up clutch already this season, notably against Bayern Munich and this was no different with a cool finish to put Pep Guardiola's men within touching distance of the treble.