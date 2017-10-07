WATCH: Christian Pulisic scores winning goal as USMNT inches closer to World Cup
The young star came up big time
The U.S. men's national team beat Panama 4-0 on Friday night in a massive World Cup qualifier, and can you guess who scored the winning goal? Yes, Mr. Christian Pulisic.
Just eight minutes in, Pulisic made a nifty move around the Panama goalkeeper and finished from a tight angle. Take a look:
Golazo. Really impressive, but not as impressive as this.
