The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Real Madrid

Current Records: Manchester City 8-0-0, Real Madrid 7-1-0

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Real Madrid will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. Having advanced past the Round of 16, they will now face off against Manchester City in the Quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 9th at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid's last three Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Real Madrid has not lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game back in March. Neither they nor RB Leipzig could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Real Madrid's goal came from Vinicius Junior at minute 65, while RB Leipzig's was scored by Willi Orban in the 68th.

Meanwhile, Manchester City put another one in the bag back in March to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. They came out on top against FC Copenhagen by a score of 3-1. Three seems to be a good number for Manchester City as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.

As for Real Madrid, they moved theirs to 7-1-0. As for Manchester City, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-0-0.

Now down to some of the best teams in soccer, wins will be even harder to come by. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester City is a slight favorite against Real Madrid, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +141 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Champions League TV schedule

All times Eastern