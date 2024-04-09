The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday with coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ Real Madrid
- Current Records: Manchester City 8-0-0, Real Madrid 7-1-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Santiago Bernabéu
- TV/Live stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Real Madrid will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. Having advanced past the Round of 16, they will now face off against Manchester City in the Quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on April 9th at Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid's last three Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Real Madrid has not lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game back in March. Neither they nor RB Leipzig could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Real Madrid's goal came from Vinicius Junior at minute 65, while RB Leipzig's was scored by Willi Orban in the 68th.
Meanwhile, Manchester City put another one in the bag back in March to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. They came out on top against FC Copenhagen by a score of 3-1. Three seems to be a good number for Manchester City as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.
As for Real Madrid, they moved theirs to 7-1-0. As for Manchester City, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-0-0.
Now down to some of the best teams in soccer, wins will be even harder to come by. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.
Odds
Manchester City is a slight favorite against Real Madrid, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +141 to win.
The over/under is 2.5 goals.
Champions League TV schedule
All times Eastern
|TUESDAY, APRIL 9
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
CBS, Paramount+
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
3 p.m.
CBS, Paramount+
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
3 p.m.
Multicast Stream
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|Kickin' It: Dirk Nowitzki
|9 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
|CBS Sports Golazo Matchday
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match
2 p.m.
CBS, Paramount+
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
CBS, Paramount+
Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m.
Multicast Stream
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match
5 p.m.
|Scoreline
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network
|The Champions Club
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network